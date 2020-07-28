Tributes pour in for deceased Maruleng chief Sekororo

Limpopo is poorer without Chief Kgoshi Seshego Senkgalabjana Sekororo, 66, of Maruleng “because in him, the province was able to see itself and live a positive lifestyle, full of hope and developments”.

This was the view of ANC Mopani regional chair Pule Shayi, who doubles up as the Limpopo provincial chair for the South African Local Government Association (Salga). According to the family, Sekororo died on Saturday after a short illness. The family was still waiting for an official cause of death.

He is not only mourned by the royal family and the Sekororo community, but the entire province and beyond.

“He was a mirror of the nation, a committed community worker and a father, indeed,” said Shayi. “His love and passion for development in his community will forever live with us up to our bones. We might have lost him in flesh, but I know wherever he is, he is in the good hands of the almighty Father, watching us and wishing us eternal prosperity.”

Family spokesperson Steve Mahlo said Sekororo was born on 13 March, 1954. In 1972, he went to Boaparankwe College for the sons of traditional leaders in Marblehall until in 1976, when he enrolled at Bokgaga High School to finish his matric. He took over royal duties in the early ’80s and in 2010, enrolled with Wits University for a Salga programme in financial management, becoming the first senior traditional leader in South Africa to graduate.

He led Banareng ba Sekororo for 38 years, serving in various governmental and social capacities with distinction. Sekororo was married with three wives, Matladi Thobejane, Margareth Matlou and Nakala Matshidiso. He is survived by 17 children and seven grandchildren.

