Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, IMF’s $4.3bn loan, Bushiri fraud case and the Diko tender scandal

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases now stands at 452,529 – an increase of 7,096 from Sunday. South Africa has also passed an important milestone as the total number of deaths reach 7,067, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

The expected spike in Covid-19 deaths has left funeral homes preparing for the worst. Avbob, a 102–year-old funeral home, has roped in 11 mobile mortuaries.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved South Africa’s request for emergency financial support under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) for an amount of US$4.3 billion to help the country mitigate the adverse social and economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to National Treasury, the additional IMF funding is a low interest loan that contributes to government’s fiscal relief package “while respecting South Africa’s decisions on how best to provide relief to the economy and those worst affected by the current crisis”.

“The money will pave the way for government to provide the necessary financial relief required to forge a new economy, says National Treasury.”

Former minister of police Nathi Nhleko on Monday explained to the chairperson of the commission of inquiry into state capture, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, how it came about that during his tenure at the ministry he employed a convicted fraudster.

Nhleko was responding to testimony by former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride given at the commission last year that the former minister employed a Zimbabwean, Leon Mbangwa, who had no security clearance, as chief of staff in his office.

Spokesperson to the President, Khusela Diko, has requested the Presidency to allow her to take leave of absence from all official roles in government, pending investigations on recent allegations involving her and her husband in multimillion-rand tender irregularities in the Gauteng Department of Health.

“The Minister in the Presidency, who is her immediate supervisor, as well as the President of the Republic, have accepted her request for leave of absence whilst the allegations are being investigated. The Presidency has appointed Mr Tyrone Seale to act in the position of Spokesperson to the President whilst Ms Diko is on leave,” said The Presidency in a statement on Tuesday.

Steinhoff says it has developed a settlement proposal to resolve the “complex, multi-jurisdictional claims” that run into billions of rands against it.

The 90 separate claims stem from the precipitous plunge in the group’s share price in the wake of the abrupt resignation of its former CEO Markus Jooste at the start of an accounting scandal in late 2017.

In a statement on Monday morning, the Stellenbosch-headquartered retailer said that, if the settlement proceeds, it will result in up to 266 million euros (R5.1bn at current exchange rates) being paid in settlement of market purchase claims against Steinhoff International Holdings N.V and Steinhoff International Holdings Proprietary Limited.

Skeem Skaam actor Karabo Mokhubela has passed away at the age of 40.

The actor, who played the role of Jazzy T on the popular soapie, reportedly died on Sunday night, 26 July 2020.

The news was confirmed by Skeem Skaam‘s official page on Twitter.

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader Shepherd Bushiri has bemoaned the postponement of his fraud and money laundering case by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday.

Bushiri and his wife, Mary Bushiri, are facing charges of fraud, money laundering and the contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca) for offences the couple allegedly committed from 2015.

The case was postponed to October this year for the state to “get their house in order”, said Bushiri, who further alleged state witnesses “refused” to attend court proceedings due to Covid-19.

The self-proclaimed prophet says he is ready to clear his name.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.