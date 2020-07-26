More blackouts in Gauteng, KZN, Mpumalanga as Eskom implements load reduction

Power utility Eskom has implemented load reduction in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Sunday, 26 July 2020, which started at 5pm.

“This is in order to avoid network overloading in high-density areas that are prone to illegal connections, meter bypasses and vandalism of electricity infrastructure,” Eskom said a statement.

The affected areas include:

Gauteng:

Eskom said that load reduction will last from 5pm to 10pm in Soweto and Vaal.

Soweto – Bram Fishcerville, Chiawelo, Dhlamini, Dobsonville, Doornkop, Emdeni, Jabulani, Lufhereng, Mapetla, Meadowlands, Molapo, Moroka, Naledi, Phiri, Protea Glen, Protea North, Protea South, Senaoane and Thulani.

Vaal – Althea AH, Boipatong, Geluksdal AH, Kanana Park, Orange Farm, Powerville, Sharpeville, Tshepiso, Vanderbijlpark N.E.3 and Vereeniging.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Meanwhile, load reduction will last from 5pm to 7pm in Newcastle, Mlalazi and other areas mentioned.

Mpumalanga:

The power utility further said that load reduction will last from 5pm to 9pm in the Ehlanzeni and eMalahleni districts.

The power utility also urged people in the affected areas to not log a fault during the period.

“During the load reduction implementation, customers are urged to switch off all their electrical appliances to avoid power surges when power returns. Failure to do so may lead to transformer trips or failures, and damages to household appliances when supply is restored,” Eskom said.

