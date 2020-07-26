Man has suspected heart attack while at sea, survives nine days

A man is receiving medical assistance after suffering a suspected heart attack while at sea, paramedic services said on Saturday night.

“A 58-year-old man has finally been transferred to hospital after enduring nine days at sea following a suspected heart attack,” ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said in a statement.

He said the man was aboard a fishing vessel travelling from Tristan da Cunha, in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, “when he is believed to have suffered the Acute Myocardial Infarction”.

“ER24 paramedics were dispatched to the Cape Town harbour following the request for a transfer from a private hospital in the area. Arriving just before 21:00, paramedics reported that the patient was in a stable condition and lucky to have survived”.

Campbell said he was transferred to high care for treatment.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.