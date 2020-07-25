General 25.7.2020 04:14 pm

Load reduction: Prepare for blackouts in Gauteng, KZN, Mpumalanga

Citizen reporter
The power interruption in the CBD follows two main feeder cable faults that were reported at Queen Street substation on Tuesday. Image: iStock

The utility urged people in the affected areas to not log a fault during the period.

Power utility Eskom has announced that it will be implementing load reduction in certain areas in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Saturday, 25 July 2020.

In a statement, Eskom said the implementation of load reduction was due “to avoid network overloading in high-density areas that are prone to illegal connections, meter bypasses and vandalism of electricity infrastructure”.

The affected areas include:

Gauteng:

Eskom said that load reduction will be implemented from 5pm to 10pm in the Tshwane district.

  • Ekangala A, B, C, D, E & F
  • Jakkalas
  • Klipgat
  • Kopanong, Kromkuil, Kudube units 1- 2, 5-8, 11 and D
  • Ga-Rankuwa Industrial
  • Ga-Rankuwa Rural
  • Ga-Rankuwa Units 10, 15, 17, 21, 23, 24, 3, 5, 7, 8, 9
  • Ga-Rankuwa View,
  • Mabopane blocks A, B, C, CV, D, E, M, N, S, U and X
  • Makanyaneng
  • Mmakaunyana
  • Masoga
  • Mathibestad
  • Soshanguve blocks BB, NN. NNME1, PP East, T Ext, V and W
  • Soshanguve South
  • Swartdam
  • Winterveld
  • Vuka

Mpumalanga:

The power utility further said that load reduction will be implemented from 5pm to 9pm in the Ehlanzeni district. .

Source: Eskom

KwaZulu-Natal:

Meanwhile, load reduction will be implemented from 5pm to 7pm in eThekwini and other areas mentioned.

Source: Eskom

The power utility also urged people in the affected areas to not log a fault during the period.

“During the load reduction implementation, customers are urged to switch off all their electrical appliances to avoid power surges when power returns. Failure to do so may lead to transformer trips or failures, and damages to household appliances when supply is restored,” Eskom said.

