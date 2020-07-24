General 24.7.2020 10:33 am

N3 near Pietermaritzburg closed due to smoke from dumpsite

News24 Wire
N3 near Pietermaritzburg closed due to smoke from dumpsite

Image: Twitter / @_ArriveAlive

The fire at the dumpsite had started on Monday night, but by Thursday, it had caused so much smoke that visibility on the roads had been severely impaired.

The N3 highway near the Market Road off-ramp in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, was closed in both directions on Thursday morning due to thick smoke that came from a burning dumpsite in the area.

Vehicles were piling up, causing heavy digestion – not only on the highway, but on other roads in the area.

KwaZulu-Natal emergency services spokesperson Robert McKenzie told News24 that the fire at the dumpsite had started on Monday night, but by Thursday, it had caused so much smoke that visibility on the roads had been severely impaired.

“The Road Traffic Inspectorate closed the highway on Thursday morning,” McKenzie said.

“The normal town roads in the area are also affected with many people stuck in traffic.”

KwaZulu-Natal Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson Superintendent Zinhle Mngomezulu told News24 traffic was being diverted from the area, while trucks heading toward Durban would be held back until the smoke subsides.

Mngomezulu said while the fire was seemingly under control, smoke caused problems for the past three days.

“The stench is also quite bad,” Mngomezulu added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Pietermaritzburg youth donate groceries to street hawkers as lockdown bites 4.4.2020
SPCA reports influx of pets dumped due to coronavirus fears 20.3.2020
Msunduzi municipality announces response plan to Covid-19 18.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Ramaphosa guns for Covid-19 crooks

Breaking News Ramaphosa: Schools to close for four weeks as Covid-19 infections rise

General Gwede Mantashe is not dead

Crime Foreign military uniform, guns recovered in house of alleged kidnapping syndicate in Joburg

Government Millions of cigarettes and hundreds of thousands of litres of booze in police custody


today in print

Read Today's edition