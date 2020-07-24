Sassa begins double payments on outstanding R350 grant

The agency said the move had been met with much appreciation and excitement on social media.

In the statement, Sassa said these double payments were in the process of being transferred into people’s bank accounts as of this week.

“Payments for those who receive their money through the Post Office will be done progressively throughout the month to try and limit the numbers of people at the Post Offices on a daily basis.”

However, the agency is pleading with the beneficiaries who do not have bank accounts and will receive their money at the Post Office to only go there once they have received an SMS saying their money is ready for collection.

Meanwhile, the agency said it had already reconsidered applications made in May against updated databases received resulting in about 1 million additional applicants being approved for the special allowance.

“This will drastically reduce the number of potential appeals and will also cushion the affected beneficiaries against the current impact of the lockdown,” Sassa added.

The grant is meant to help those who are unemployed and receiving no other assistance.

This article first appeared on Mpumalanga News and was republished with permission.