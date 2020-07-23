Gwede Mantashe is not dead

ANC has condemned “malicious” social media rumours about the passing on of Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe.

“This is heartless, inhumane, untrue and insensitive. To pronounce a person dead while they are still alive is not only insensitive and evil, it also goes against the spirit of ubuntu.

“This afternoon our national chairperson spoke to the deputy secretary, Jessie Duarte giving her update on his condition and that he is recovering well. We wish to urge South Africans to refrain from deliberately spreading fake news which infringe on the dignity and privacy of others,” said the party in a statement.

Mantashe was admitted in hospital a week after testing positive for Covid-19.

Mantashe and his wife, Nolwandle Mantashe, went into self-quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

According to Cabinet Spokesperson Phumla Williams, Mantashe was admitted to hospital on the advice of their family doctor for “better medical attention and monitoring, while Mrs Mantashe will continue to self-quarantine at their home”.

“We will continue to give the Mantashe family all the support they need during this time. We wish both Minister and Mrs Mantashe a speedy recovery from this invisible enemy and we are quite confident that they will emerge victorious against the coronavirus,” said Williams in a statement.

