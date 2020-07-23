Ousted Azenathi loses court bid to dethrone AbaThembu king

Azenathi Dalindyebo has reportedly lost a court bid to dethrone his father King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo after the Mthatha High Court dismissed with costs his application to be reinstated as acting king.

Azenathi had reportedly approached the court on an urgent basis to overturn a decision by Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane to strip him of his royal status.

News24 reports that the ruling was handed down on Thursday by Free State acting deputy judge president Martha Mbhele.

The publication reported that in his court application, Azenathi had complained about losing his R50,000 monthly salary, a jeep he was given and cellphone and petrol allowances following his removal from the throne.

Azenathi served as acting king after Buyelekhaya was sentenced to 12 years in prison for crimes which included assault and arson. The paroled king began his sentence on New Year’s Eve in 2016.

Meanwhile, King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo is reported to have considered, at some point, approaching the courts in an effort to force acting AbaThembu King Azenathi Dalindyebo to undergo a DNA test.

Azenathi reportedly laid charges of domestic violence against his father following an “unfortunate” incident on 13 May.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

