Last Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni dies aged 95

The African National Congress (ANC) veteran Andrew Mlangeni has passed away at the age of 95, the Presidency confirmed on Wednesday.

Mlangeni was admitted at the 1 Military Hospital in Thaba Tshwane, Pretoria, on Tuesday following an abdominal complaint.

President Ramaphosa offered his sincere condolences to the Mlangeni family as well as the friends, comrades and associates of the struggle hero countrywide and internationally.

President Ramaphosa said: “The passing of Andrew Mekete Mlangeni signifies the end of a generational history and places our future squarely in our hands.

“Until recently, we were able to sit at Bab’ Mlangeni’s feet and draw on his wealth of wisdom and his unfailing commitment – even at his very advanced age – to a better life for all South Africans.

Ramaphosa participated in Mlangeni’s birthday’s celebration last month in the company of, among other notable guests, President Thabo Mbeki, President Kgalema Motlanthe and Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Mlangeni was awarded Isithwalandwe Seaparankwe – the highest honour by the ANC for those who have made an outstanding contribution to the liberation struggle in 1992 – and received the Presidential Order for Meritorious Service: Class 1: Gold from President Nelson Mandela in 1999.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.