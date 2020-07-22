Last Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni dies aged 95

General 22.7.2020 08:33 am

BELLVILLE, SOUTH AFRICA – APRIL 11: Freedom Fighters Denis Goldberg and Andrew Mlangeni are honoured at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) during a graduation ceremony on April 11, 2019 in Bellville, South Africa. Mlangeni and Goldberg, who are the last two surviving Rivonia trial convicts, were found guilty of treason in 1964 and sentenced to life in prison with Nelson Mandela. The two were awarded honorary doctorates, Mlangeni in (Public Administration) and Goldberg (in Engineering), respectively. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

The ANC veteran celebrated his 95th birthday on 6 June this year. He was hospitalised on Tuesday following an abdominal complaint.

The African National Congress (ANC) veteran Andrew Mlangeni has passed away at the age of 95, the Presidency confirmed on Wednesday.

Mlangeni was admitted at the 1 Military Hospital in Thaba Tshwane, Pretoria, on Tuesday following an abdominal complaint.

President Ramaphosa offered his sincere condolences to the Mlangeni family as well as the friends, comrades and associates of the struggle hero countrywide and internationally.

President Ramaphosa said: “The passing of Andrew Mekete Mlangeni signifies the end of a generational history and places our future squarely in our hands.

“Until recently, we were able to sit at Bab’ Mlangeni’s feet and draw on his wealth of wisdom and his unfailing commitment – even at his very advanced age – to a better life for all South Africans.

Ramaphosa participated in Mlangeni’s birthday’s celebration last month in the company of, among other notable guests, President Thabo Mbeki, President Kgalema Motlanthe and Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Mlangeni was awarded Isithwalandwe Seaparankwe – the highest honour by the ANC for those who have made an outstanding contribution to the liberation struggle in 1992 – and received the Presidential Order for Meritorious Service: Class 1: Gold from President Nelson Mandela in 1999.

