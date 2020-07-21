ANC veteran Andrew Mlangeni has been hospitalised

The African National Congress has sent its well wishes following Andrew Mlangeni’s hospitalisation on Tuesday.

Mlangeni is the last remaining Rivonia trialist and recently celebrated his 95th birthday on the 6 June. He spent over two decades on Robben Island after his conviction at Rivonia Treason Trial in 1964.

“The ANC continues to draw inspiration from him and his generation for their unwavering and steadfast commitment to the liberation of the country. This stalwart and veteran of our liberation struggle continues to play an important role in the renewal and rebuilding of our movement.

“He serves as our conscience and fountain of wisdom as we continue to navigate the many challenges that confront our movement and nation,” said the ANC in a statement.

