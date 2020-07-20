Mantashe admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe has been admitted in hospital a week after testing positive for Covid-19.

Mantashe and his wife, Nolwandle Mantashe, went into self-quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

According to Cabinet Spokesperson Phumla Williams, Mantashe was admitted to hospital today on the advice of their family doctor for “better medical attention and monitoring, while Mrs Mantashe will continue to self-quarantine at their home”.

“We will continue to give the Mantashe family all the support they need during this time. We wish both Minister and Mrs Mantashe a speedy recovery from this invisible enemy and we are quite confident that they will emerge victorious against the coronavirus,” said Williams in a statement.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.