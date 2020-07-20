General 20.7.2020 08:00 pm

Mantashe admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

Citizen reporter
Mantashe admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Felix Dlangamandla

Mantashe and his wife, Nolwandle Mantashe, went into self-quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe has been admitted in hospital a week after testing positive for Covid-19.

Mantashe and his wife, Nolwandle Mantashe, went into self-quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

According to Cabinet Spokesperson Phumla Williams, Mantashe was admitted to hospital today on the advice of their family doctor for “better medical attention and monitoring, while Mrs Mantashe will continue to self-quarantine at their home”.

“We will continue to give the Mantashe family all the support they need during this time. We wish both Minister and Mrs Mantashe a speedy recovery from this invisible enemy and we are quite confident that they will emerge victorious against the coronavirus,” said Williams in a statement.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Pandemic paves potential for increase in vehicle crashes 20.7.2020
Parliament, ANC pay tribute to MP Martha Mmola who died of Covid-19 20.7.2020
Lerato Zah is Covid-19-free but not excited about it 20.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government ‘Young people need to take a leap of faith into self-employment,’ says Ramaphosa

Business News SAA bailout doesn’t exist, DA must provide ‘evidence’ for allegations – Mboweni

Government Liquor traders call on government to pay back licence fees

Health Woman’s body in mortuary for a month, while family thinks she’s in hospital

Eish! R20 000 if you can find a lost puppy!


today in print

Read Today's edition