Child’s body found in Cape Town river

The remains of a child have been found floating in the Liesbeek River river near the N2/M5 interchange on Monday, Western Cape police confirmed.

“A death inquest case has been opened for investigation after a body of an unidentified child was found,” police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

A post-mortem will be conducted, Rwexana said.

City of Cape Town dive teams assisted police in retrieving the body on Monday afternoon, fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said.

The discovery comes almost two weeks after Abieda Paulse was swept away after falling into the canal near 8th Avenue, Vygieskraal in Athlone on 9 July.

The search for Paulse, 8, and Yusuf Kiriboto, who had tried to rescue her, had at the time, been marred by poor weather conditions.

Their bodies had not yet been found.

