Power restored after outages hits several areas of Johannesburg

Utility company City Power has restored back power after it initially announced that it was experiencing power outages in several areas across Johannesburg due to the regional electricity distributors (REDs) tripping on Monday afternoon.

In a tweet, the utility company said technicians were dispatched to investigate and work on the fault.

The affected areas included:

Melville

Auckland Park

Westdene

Newlands

Rossmore

Crosby

Cottlesloe

Martindale

Uitsaaisentrum

Triomf

On Sunday, 19 July, City Power issued a statement urging customers to be patient as it addresses the backlogs in the restoration of electricity to most outstanding areas.

The utility said several areas across the City of Johannesburg that had gone for over two weeks without electricity due to the lack of material and stock in its stores.

This delays the turnaround time to do the repairs, according to the utility company.

“We had no material that includes the spare pole-mounted transformers, mini-substations, fuses, among others. Overloading on the network has seen most of these blow up and burning, leading to an increase in their demand.”

City Power said it also had experienced problems with finding the suppliers for the material due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have started receiving most of the material since Friday and work to complete the repairs has started with the expectation that it will continue into this coming week.

“While we try our best as City Power to attend to the outage backlogs, we appeal to you to bear with us and be patient as we work to deal with the increase in demand and backlogs.

“We also appeal with you to cooperate with our teams when they do their job in your area. We will not hesitate to pull out our teams if we believe they are not safe, which will prolong the outages.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused to those affected by these prolonged outages.”

Eskom suspended load shedding, starting for the rest of the week from Thursday 16 July after four generation units were successfully returned to service.

