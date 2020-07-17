Local taxi commuters concerned about their safety

Taxi commuters from Soshanguve, located in the north of Tshwane metro, have raised their concerns about government allowing taxi operators to load local taxis to full capacity, calling the decision reckless.

During his national address on Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said taxis undertaking local trips would be permitted to increase their capacity to 100%, while long-distance taxis will not be allowed to exceed 70% occupancy.

This was on condition that new risk mitigation protocols related to masks, vehicle sanitising and open windows were followed.

A group of taxi commuters said the government allowed taxi associations to bully them into making this decision which could also jeopardise their health.

“How can they be allowed to operate the way they want? Not even one taxi here does screening. People are just allowed to do as they please.”

The commuters alleged that some taxi drivers did not bother to wear masks and did not have any sanitisers in their taxis.

“They simply do not care about any regulations made even after they got what they wanted which was the 100% capacity.”

Thato Selepe, a commuter from Soshanguve, said the taxi associations are the only ones allowed to maximise their profits while they are not contributing anything to society.

“Taxi drivers think they are immune to this virus. Not once has the taxi industry donate food parcels to any of these communities they claim they serve. What happens to the money they pay to join these associations? Can’t they get a relief fund instead of being greedy and maximising profits at this time of crying?”

Another commuter, Kgomolemo Maake, said taking a taxi was now one of the easiest ways to contract the virus but she did not have any other means to get to work.

“You just climb in and hope you do not contract the virus. People cough and sneeze the way they want but what can you say because it is not your taxi.”

A taxi driver, who preferred to remain anonymous for fear of being victimised, said he understood the fears of the passengers.

“The owners want their money in full at the end of the day. I cannot go and tell him his business is not in order because I bought a thermometer, sanitiser and only filled the taxi 70%. That would mean I will be out of a job and my family will suffer because I am the only one working as my wife lost her job.”

The driver said he also feared he could contract the virus inside the taxi and pass it on to his family.

“It is very hard because we do not even get time to check if we are positive or not. This is very risky to commuters and our families. I try to follow the rules hence why I prefer to change the money myself, sanitise and open windows although it is cold. I never allow anyone inside without a mask.”

Meanwhile, the Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula confirmed that his department was negotiating with banks on behalf of the taxi industry to prevent the repossession of minibus taxis.

“Banks have been responsive to our proposals. We are not a trade union to the banks. We have also held productive engagements with the Banking Association of South Africa on further relief measures they can extend to the taxi industry.

“We are happy to indicate that the banks have been responsive to our proposals to provide appropriate financial relief. Individual banks have their own procedures and measures in place and will make appropriate pronouncements in this regard,” said Mbalula.

He said various banking institutions had offered repayment holidays and re-determination of the terms of agreements with individual borrowers.

This article first appeared on Rekord North and was republished with permission.

