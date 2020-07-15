Zindzi Mandela tested positive for Covid-19 son confirms

General 15.7.2020 08:21 pm

Citizen reporter
Zindzi Mandela

Zondwa also told the channel his mother would be buried on Friday at 7am.

Late SA ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela-Hlongwane tested positive the day she passed on, her son Zondwa Mandela confirmed to the SABC’s Full View on Wednesday evening.

The family was still waiting for further autopsy details to determine exact cause of death, he said.

Mandela-Hlongwane, the youngest daughter of Struggle heroes former president Nelson Mandela and his second wife, Winnie Mandela, died aged 59 on Monday.

Mandela-Hlongwane was South African ambassador to Denmark at the time of her death.

“The 59-year-old daughter of former president Nelson Mandela and struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, passed away at a Johannesburg hospital in the early hours of this morning,” the SABC said in a news bulletin.

