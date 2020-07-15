General 15.7.2020 08:12 am

Cecil Rhodes statue vandalised at Cape Town memorial site

News24 Wire
Cecil Rhodes statue vandalised at Cape Town memorial site

The controversial statue of Cecil John Rhodes being removed from the University of Cape Town amid protests in 2015. Charlie Shoemaker/Getty Images

Rhodes’ statue is situated on the memorial site, in Devil’s Peak in Cape Town.

A statue of Cecil John Rhodes was vandalised at Cape Town’s Rhodes Memorial, with the head removed from the bust.

The SA National Park’s regional spokesperson, Lauren Howard-Clayton, confirmed to News24 that the statue had been vandalised this week, and that a case had been opened with the police.

“We did discover the vandalism of the statue. It must have happened sometime between the 12th or the 13th, either in the evening of the 12th or the morning of the 13th,” Howard-Clayton said.

“We have opened a case of vandalism with the SAPS.”

Although Howard-Clayton could not immediately confirm which part of the statue had been vandalised, Reuters reported that the head of the bust had been gouged.

Rhodes’ statue is situated on the memorial site, in Devil’s Peak in Cape Town. It is believed that the area was the colonialist’s “favourite spot”.

In 2015, the bust was also vandalised during protests dubbed Rhodes Must Fall, which were led by UCT students calling for the decolonisation of higher education and academic institution environments.

At the time, Rhodes’ nose was cut off, and there was a call for the full statue to be removed.

In 2018, the nose was restored by a local artist and historian.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Zim man thanks Ex-Chiefs star for Covid-19 rescue donation 14.7.2020
Bulelani Qolani ‘took off his clothes to taunt law enforcement’ – City of Cape Town 6.7.2020
Qolani’s newly rebuilt home likely to be demolished as well 4.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Load Shedding Load shedding stage 1 set for these times on Wednesday

Personal Finance Hold off buying a house until at least 2021, says analyst as prices plummet

Business News ‘The whole fleet has unravelled’ – Expert on load shedding

Covid-19 Daily Covid-19 update: SA about to reach 300,000 cases

Covid-19 Gwede Mantashe and wife test positive for Covid-19


today in print

Read Today's edition