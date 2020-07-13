Joburg parks to open on Wednesday, under these rules

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo will ensure that parks are opened by Wednesday, to allow residents to keep fit, the body has announced.

“Nature reserves, including The Wilds, Kloofendal and Klipriversberg nature reserves and the Johannesburg Botanical Gardens, will be opened from 1 August, to allow for a phased-in approach, due to limited resources,” it said in a statement.

Park users are urged to be cautious and vigilant at all times by adhering to the following mandatory requirements:

Wear a mask in public spaces at all times.

Practice social distancing of a minimum of 3 metres apart.

Events or gatherings are restricted.

Ensure that hands are washed and sanitized prior to entering a city parks facility.

Exercise only with persons within your household which is limited to a maximum of 5 people in a group.

Refrain from using the ablution facilities and the playgrounds.

Remind children that the use of the gym and play equipment is restricted.

Take all disposables home, including empty bottles and paper cups.

Leave all valuables at home to avoid opportunistic crime.

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo also reminded visitors to abide by the public open spaces bylaws in place.

(Compiled by Carina Koen)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.