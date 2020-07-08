Tributes pour in as amaRharhabe queen Noloyiso Sandile dies

The Royal House of the amaRharhabe is in mourning following the death of Her Majesty Queen Noloyiso Sandile, widow of the late King Maxhobha Sandile, who passed away today following a short illness.

In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa sent his condolences, describing the late queen as “a bastion of traditional values and an inspiring and principled leader of her people.”

“Queen Noloyiso played a significant role in the affirmation of traditional values and leadership in South African society at large, and in the development of her kingdom and the Eastern Cape more broadly.

“Under her able leadership, the amaRharbabe firmly grasped the nettle of change and adapted to the demands of modern society, all the while holding proudly to their history, traditions and identity,” he said.

Ramaphosa said Queen Noloyiso was a champion of rural women who challenged patriarchy in her community and gave a voice to its female constituents.

“At a time when we face a grave public health emergency in the form of coronavirus, Queen Noloyiso actively mobilized support for the national effort to combat the pandemic, including calling on communities to halt traditional initiations.

“The united stand taken by the seven kingdoms in this regard was a critical intervention to save lives, and we owe a debt to the Queen for the role she played.

“We join the Great Place of Mngqesha and amaRharhabe in mourning her passing; at the same time we pay tribute to her for her deep and unwavering commitment to the upliftment of her people and to her country. May her soul rest in peace,” said Ramaphosa.

The amaRharhabe has been an independent sovereign kingship since the 18th century. It’s status was affirmed by a 2016 North Gauteng High Court judgment, overturning an earlier decision by the Nhlapo Commission.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.