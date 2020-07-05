General 5.7.2020 08:13 pm

ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile’s wife, Ellen Mashatile has died

Citizen reporter
Gauteng ANC chairperson Paul Mashatile. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

The African National Congress has confirmed on Sunday that their treasurer-general Paul Mashatile’s wife Ellen Mashatile has passed away.

In a statement, it said: “The ANC has learned with great sadness of the passing of Manzi Ellen Mashatile, the wife of the treasurer-general of the organisation comrade Paul Mashatile. Mrs Mashatile passed on after a long illness. This is a double tragedy for the Mashatile family.”

The party said that this is a double tragedy for the family, as the treasurer general’s mother died in June.

No details of have been given surrounding Mrs Mashatile’s death.

The organisation has called the public to give the family privacy during these difficult times.

“To the family, we extend our condolences at this difficult time and hope the family will find the strength to pull through. The organisation will be liaising with the family on plans for funeral arrangements. May her soul rest in peace.”

