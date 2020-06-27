Blackouts in Gauteng as Eskom implements load reduction

Power utility Eskom has announced on Saturday, 27 June, that it will be implementing load reduction from 5pm to 10pm to avoid network overloading.

In a statement, Eskom said load reduction will be implemented in high density areas that are prone to illegal connections, meter bypasses and vandalism of electricity infrastructure.

The affected areas include:

Diepkloof Zones 1 – 6

Nomzamo

Noordgesig

Orlando East

Orlando Ekhaya

Orlando West

Golfview AH

Bram Fischerville

Oakmere AH

Ohenimuri

Drieziek

Lakeside

Orange Farm

Stretford

ALSO READ: Johannesburg scraps pre-paid electricity levy

“During the load reduction implementation, customers are urged to switch off all their electrical appliances to avoid power surges when power returns. Failure to do so may lead to transformer trips or failures, and damages to household appliances when supply is restored,” Eskom said.

The utility also urged people in the affected areas to not log a fault during the load reduction period.

The blackouts continue after Eskom said on 16 June that it had noted a significant rise in network overloading resulting from illegal connections across the high-density areas of the province.

“These illegal connections and tampering with Eskom equipment result in damages to electrical infrastructure such as transformers, mini-substations and substations in these areas. The affected areas include parts of Cosmo City, Diepsloot, Ivory Park, Orange Farm, Sebokeng, and Soweto,” the utility said in a statement.

“The illegal connections, meter bypasses and other theft-related activities on our infrastructure continue to be the leading cause for the sporadic and prolonged electricity interruptions, which leave the communities without power for days. Eskom is not in a position to continually repair damaged equipment caused by overloading and illegal connections.

“Eskom continues to monitor the network in real time, and would like to request our customers to desist from tampering with electricity infrastructure. Eskom continues to safeguard its assets by auditing, removing illegal connections and fixing bypassed meters in an effort to protect the network to operate optimally according to design capacity.

Eskom also urged users to help them manage the load by switching off appliances such as heaters, stoves and geysers, and only use them when absolute necessary in order to stabilise the network at the local level.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.