KZN Exco calls for clear plans to deal with taxi violence and political killings

The KwaZulu-Natal executive council (Exco) has directed the province’s MEC for community safety to present clear plans in the coming weeks to deal with “rampant killings in the taxi industry” and a plan “to augment teams dealing with political killings”.

This after a taxi driver who was ferrying teachers to school in KwaSwayimane was fatally gunned down yesterday morning and councillor Bhekithemba Phungula of ward 84 in uMlazi, was gunned down by unknown assailants at home last night in eNgonyameni outside uMlazi.

The Exco “has strongly condemned” the murders.

Exco chairperson Premier Sihle Zikalala said: “We have directed the MEC for transport, community safety and liaison, to present clear plans in the next few weeks of dealing with the rampant killings in the taxi industry and the plan to augment the teams dealing with political killings, including the resuscitation of the Multi-Party Political Intervention Committee.”

Zikalala said the provincial Exco called on those with information behind the latest killings to come forward and assist law enforcement.

“Those behind these dastardly deeds are the enemies of our Constitution as they have no regard for the right to life. These acts of barbarism that are putting into danger the lives of our teachers, leaners, councillors and citizens have outraged all of us. We appeal to the people of KwaZulu-Natal to refuse to be provoked, and to take a stand against these acts of criminality. We send our deepest condolences to the families of the departed compatriots and call on communities to come forward with information that will assist law enforcement agencies, so that the perpetrators of these violent incidents can be subjected to the full might of the law, and be made to face the full consequences of their actions.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

