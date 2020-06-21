Santaco confirms taxi shutdown for Gauteng on Monday

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) says it will embark on a provincial shutdown on Monday.

The shutdown is expected to last two days in Gauteng, from 22 to 23 June 2020.

Santaco general-secretary KP Chabalala revealed in a statement the reason was “due to the R3,500 relief that the minister [Fikile Mbalula] is giving to the industry.”

Chabalala said the taxi industry was expecting to receive R200,000 for each vehicle.

Government has offered the taxi industry a relief package of R1.135 billion, but Santaco spokesperson Thabisho Molelekwa previously said they find Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula’s offer insufficient.

The shutdown was also confirmed by Santaco on Twitter.

Firstly the shutdown is ONLY in Gauteng. Secondly we don't expect operators in the province to be disruptive. Taking from the letter they wrote us, it's a shutdown…parking vehicles at home or at their respective parking bays not on the roads. @fastforward2020 @cci_network https://t.co/91R2SoVtdx — SANTACO (@SA_Taxis) June 21, 2020

