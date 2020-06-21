General 21.6.2020 06:47 pm

Santaco confirms taxi shutdown for Gauteng on Monday

Citizen reporter
Taxis are pictured parked in Florida, 16 March 2020,  taxi drivers have not yet seen a drop in passengers but are concerned with hygiene in the Taxi.  Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 

Santaco previously said it finds the R1 billion offer of relief to the taxi industry ‘quite low’.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) says it will embark on a provincial shutdown on Monday.

The shutdown is expected to last two days in Gauteng, from 22 to 23 June 2020.

Santaco general-secretary KP Chabalala revealed in a statement the reason was “due to the R3,500 relief that the minister [Fikile Mbalula] is giving to the industry.”

Chabalala said the taxi industry was expecting to receive R200,000 for each vehicle.

Government has offered the taxi industry a relief package of R1.135 billion, but Santaco spokesperson Thabisho Molelekwa previously said they find Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula’s offer insufficient.

The shutdown was also confirmed by Santaco on Twitter.

