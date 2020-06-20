One-legged body found in KZN river believed to be a sangoma

KwaZulu-Natal police have appealed for assistance after they found a body believed to be that of a traditional healer floating in the Umzimkhulu River.

The body was found on Tuesday and police are appealing to the victim’s next of kin to come forward and identify the body.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the woman was estimated to be in her late 30s.

Gwala said St Faiths police and colleagues from the Port Shepstone Search and Rescue Unit went to the scene at the Umzimkhulu River in the Gumatane area.

“On arrival, they found the body of an unknown woman floating in the river. The victim had no visible injuries. The victim had her right leg amputated and [had] gold teeth on the upper incisors.

“She is light in complexion and has a heart tattoo on her left shoulder as well as seven star tattoos on her neck. Her hair was braided and was found wearing a black and brown striped dress.

“She is believed to be a sangoma because she has beads on the hands and legs,” said Gwala.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.