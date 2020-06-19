General 19.6.2020 07:51 pm

Gautrain offers once-off free airport route card worth R500 for those flying

News24 Wire
Gautrain offers once-off free airport route card worth R500 for those flying

File image for illustration.

Each passenger qualifies for one Gautrain card, with R500 pre-loaded value per valid airline ticket.

Gautrain commuters, who are flying, can receive a R500 travel card to and from OR Tambo International Airport and a free luggage wrapping service at Sandton station as services resume.

Rail users will also receive once-off free parking for the first 24 hours.

The gifts will be implemented on Monday.

Each passenger qualifies for one Gautrain card, with R500 pre-loaded value per valid airline ticket.

The voucher cannot be refunded, transferred, exchanged or sold.

Monitoring

Gautrain CEO William Dachs said they are extending gratitude and a golden welcome to their airport service passengers.

“The well-being of passengers and staff remains a top priority for Gautrain and as a result there’s continuous monitoring, evaluation and implementation of various measures to ensure that travelling on the Gautrain is not only safe but convenient and efficient,” said Dachs.

Passengers, who want to receive the pre-loaded card, must submit their valid identity document, driver’s licence or passport, and evidence of a valid airline ticket or boarding pass.

Gautrain spokesperson Barbara Jensen Vorster reminded passengers and staff to always wear their masks while at train stations and on board trains, buses or midi-buses.

Vorster said they have put their annual fare increase on hold.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Gautrain operating hours extended to 8.30pm 1.6.2020
Gautrain annual fare increase put on hold 19.5.2020
Gautrain operating hours extended to 7pm starting Wednesday 18.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

General ATM user loses R53K, bank ‘won’t pay back my money’

Parliament Govt to reset economy and economic structure – Ramaphosa

World Facebook pulls Trump ads which used Nazi symbol

News Topless official in hot water with public works department 

Politics An apology to Mbeki, and accusations of a coup to Ramaphosa


today in print

Read Today's edition