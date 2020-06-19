Eskom to implement load reduction in Soweto, Vaal, West Rand

Power utility Eskom has announced that it will be implementing load reduction in Soweto, Vaal and the West Rand from 5pm to 10pm to avoid network overloading.

The affected areas include:

Soweto – Dobsonville, Dube, Jabavu Central Western, Klipspruit, Meadowlands Zones 1-10, Mofolo Central, Mofolo North, Mofolo South, Noordgesig, Orlando East and Orlando West.

West Rand – Paardekraal and Roodepoort.

Vaal – Driezik, Poortjie, Orange Farm, Boitumelo, Evaton Central, Small Farms, Evaton West, Sebokeng units 8, 12, 13, 14, 16 & 19.

“To avoid network overload, please use electricity sparingly by switching off non-essential electrical appliances such as geysers, washing machines, heaters etc. during peak times,” Eskom said.

The utility also urged people in the affected areas to not log a fault during the period.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.