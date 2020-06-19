DA seeks transparency on prior convictions of released parolees

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it seeking clarity on the release of parolees, who were in order to reduce overcrowding in prisons in an effort to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa had authorised almost 19,000 out of 155,000 inmates to be released from the country’s correctional services facilities and only a total of 1,894 parolees as of 10 June.

The DA had initially opposed the parole of the prisoners, saying that it would “worsen Covid-19 humanitarian crisis”.

In a statement on Friday, the party said it would submit parliamentary questions to Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola and his department to seek clarity on the matter.

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach said: “While the government has given assurances that prisoners who were released on parole were convicted of non-violent crimes, we do not have any indication whether they have previously been convicted of violent crimes. Many communities across the country have raised concerns in light of the rising incidences of violent crime since the easing of the lockdown.”

Breytenbach said the DA was of the view that the placement on parole of prisoners to relieve overcrowding may be a model that has worked well in developed countries, but it “cannot simply be transferred into the South African context without question”.

“In doing so, government has shown little regard for the safety of ordinary South Africans and have possibly contributed to an already deteriorating humanitarian crisis.

“In the interest of transparency, we need the department of justice correctional services to provide answers on how many of the intended 19,000 prisoners were released on parole, whether the released parolees had any prior violent crime convictions and whether a provincial breakdown of parolees that will/have been released.

“Also, what other options were considered before the decision of reducing overpopulation in prisons and what is the capacity of South African prisons currently?” she said.

The MP further said while South Africa’s overcrowded prisons are under immense pressure to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the DA believes that it could not allow criminal offenders being released into communities without having carefully considered their past convictions.

“The DA trusts that Minister Lamola will respond to the matter with the necessary urgency and transparency as correct data is needed to protect our communities,” she concluded.

