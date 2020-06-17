Samwu concerned as City of Cape Town workers face unpaid leave

The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) in the Cape metro region has raised concern as more workers in the City of Cape Town face unpaid leave due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Wednesday, the union said: “Samwu is registering yet again its desertification with the manner in which the City is treating its employees. After the Parow depot: solid waste management department case of unpaid due to Covid-19 quarantine, we are faced with another similar situation in the very same department.

“Our members at Ndabeni depot: bylaw enforcement unit are informed that they will not be paid for the period they were told to stay at home while the city was busy purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE).”

Samwu further said it was not their members’ fault that the City did not have enough PPE at that time, meanwhile the workers must face the consequences of not getting paid for that period.

“This clearly shows that this City is run by people who are heartless and incompetent. These people only think of themselves and not the next person who must also feed their families just like them.

“Our members are under attack by this ruthless and arrogant employer and we are busy engaging our members with a view to defend ourselves,” it added.

The union said it would declare mass disputes to the South African Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC).

“We are also not ruling out a possible mass action which might be very soon because our members are frustrated and their families are suffering due to this non-payment of salaries.

“We are saying to the City of Cape Town, workers’ rights are Human Rights hands off our members!” it exclaimed.

