General 11.6.2020 01:01 pm

Thuli Madonsela’s Zoom media briefing hacked by explicit adult content

Citizen reporter
Thuli Madonsela’s Zoom media briefing hacked by explicit adult content

Professor Thuli Madonsela. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The pair were set to discuss the judgment between De Beer and Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s on the legality of the lockdown regulations. 

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela held a Zoom meeting with Professor Geo Quinot on Thursday but had to be stopped due to their virtual event being unexpectedly interrupted by pornography and noise from an unknown participant.

The pair were set to discuss the judgment between De Beer and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s on the legality of the lockdown regulations.

Madonsela apologised to the ‘genuine’ participants: “Enemies of democracy hacked our event with noise and pornography, forcing us to postpone to a secure platform on a date to be advertised shortly.”

The High Court in Pretoria ruled on 2 June that the lockdown regulations in Level 4 and 3 were invalid and unconstitutional.

The application was brought by Reyno Dawid de Beer of Liberty Fighters Network (LFN) and the Hola Bon Renaissance Foundation.

Dlamini-Zuma was ordered by Judge Norman Davis to formulate changes to the regulations within 14 days.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Expect more pushback against perceived excesses, Madonsela tells Ramaphosa 5.6.2020
NDZ could still win as lockdown ruling ‘likely to be overturned on appeal’ 3.6.2020
Madonsela says she’d be ‘surprised’ if lockdown ruling survives ConCourt scrutiny 3.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Analysis & Profiles SA’s lost decade and how to fix it

Courts No legal smokes – yet – but plenty of fire in court

Infection Updates Covid-19 cases jump by another 2,430 to 55,421

Lotto Lotto winner in Gauteng yet to claim over R8m in winnings

Africa Ex-Lesotho PM paid killers $24,000 to murder estranged wife: police


today in print

Read Today's edition