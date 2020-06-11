Thuli Madonsela’s Zoom media briefing hacked by explicit adult content

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela held a Zoom meeting with Professor Geo Quinot on Thursday but had to be stopped due to their virtual event being unexpectedly interrupted by pornography and noise from an unknown participant.

The pair were set to discuss the judgment between De Beer and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s on the legality of the lockdown regulations.

Madonsela apologised to the ‘genuine’ participants: “Enemies of democracy hacked our event with noise and pornography, forcing us to postpone to a secure platform on a date to be advertised shortly.”

The High Court in Pretoria ruled on 2 June that the lockdown regulations in Level 4 and 3 were invalid and unconstitutional.

The application was brought by Reyno Dawid de Beer of Liberty Fighters Network (LFN) and the Hola Bon Renaissance Foundation.

Dlamini-Zuma was ordered by Judge Norman Davis to formulate changes to the regulations within 14 days.

We apologize to all genuine participants at this democracy dialogue. Enemies of democracy hacked our event with noise and pornography forcing us to postpone to a secure platform on a date to be advertised shortly #Demologues https://t.co/Cic32bclPq — Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) June 11, 2020

