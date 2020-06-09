23-year old South African woman’s Oman prison nightmare over

According to her family, the 23-year-old spent months languishing in prison without charge, or access to legal representation.

The family has been desperately trying to have her released and returned to South Africa for more than a year.

On Tuesday, 9 June, a spokesperson for the family released a statement saying that Collins had finally been released, and had landed in her home country. She will be held in quarantine for the next 14 days and then will be released to her family.

Read the full statement below:

“Over the course of the last year, many members of the public have lent their support, worked with us, and prayed with us in our quest to bring Chloe Collins home from wrongful detention in Oman.“Many of those who have supported us, have continued to ask about the status of Chloe’s case and about her wellbeing. To avoid any misinformation, we thought it prudent to update the public on her current situation. It is with the deepest, deepest gratitude that we would like to confirm that Chloe Collins has been released and arrived safely in South Africa on Monday 08, June 2020. Chloe will be in quarantine for the next 14 days and reunited with her family thereafter.

Judgement being studied

“After languishing in detention in Oman for many months without charge, access to legal advice, or due process, public interest and support in South Africa allowed Chloe to fight for justice. While we are still studying the court’s judgement on her matter, we have been informed that Chloe was ultimately found guilty of having knowledge of her brother – allegedly a person of interest in another matter – returning to South Africa before the Omani authorities could question him.

“She was sentenced to one-year detention, with the time already served taken into account. Based on the available information on the case, international legal opinions received have advised to appeal the judgement.

Public support strengthened us and helped us move mountains

“While we do not agree with the judgement, we do not know whether Chloe will decide to appeal considering the resources required and her extraordinarily traumatic experience to date.

“The overwhelming love, care and dedication displayed by everyone who took an interest in Chloe’s plight likely saved her life and contributed to getting her home safely.

“From sharing news about the case to keep Chloe from being forgotten, to signing petitions, to organising and attending community fundraisers, to donating to her legal defence, as well as keeping Chloe lifted in prayer: We thank you from the bottom of our hearts, and pray for Gods richest blessings for you as well as your loved ones.

We also wish to thank both the South African Government for their help

“It has been a tragic year for all involved. Chloe and her family will be undergoing trauma counselling over the next few weeks and would humbly ask for privacy during this time as they process what has happened and facilitate Chloe’s re-integration. We thank you again. Eternally grateful”