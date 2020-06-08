 
 
Unbanning of liquor sales begins to show signs of destruction

General 4 mins ago

An expert warns a second ban on alcohol ‘will be challenged’.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
08 Jun 2020
06:35:49 AM
Image: © Jonathan Austin Daniels/istockphoto.com

Image: © Jonathan Austin Daniels/istockphoto.com

The public won’t let government ban alcohol again without a fight, according to an expert. This as others warn that a spike in alcohol consumption under a Level 3 lockdown could push the healthcare system into crisis and could fast-track the spread of Covid-19. Dr Ina Gouws, senior governance and political transformation lecturer at the University of Free State, said the impact of alcohol abuse on the healthcare system was likely to be significant, especially as the pandemic was set to reach its peak in South Africa over the next three months. But as public sentiment on government’s handling of...

