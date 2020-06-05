EFF calls on the public to join Black Lives Matter demonstrations on Monday

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called for a national day of action in solidarity with African Americans who are protesting against the violent killings of black people by police in the United States.

“Since the brutal murder of George Floyd by police the world over has gone on to have mass protests to call for the end of the despicable and white supremacist agenda to criminalise and end the lives of black people,” the party said in a statement.

The EFF called for the public to join peaceful demonstrations at 9am on Monday, for justice and the structural change of the US’s “racist law enforcement agencies”.

“On our own shores, Collins Khosa was murdered by thugs who belong to the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

“This is in a country where no justice has been served for the slain workers of Marikana who were massacred in defence of the profits of white monopoly capital. This reveals a consistent anti-black attitude across the very fabric of law enforcement across the world,” it said.

The party said the demonstrations would be done in a safe and responsible manner considering the realities of the Covid-19 global pandemic, which still posed a risk to the people’s lives.

“Accordingly, the protests must be in accordance with Level 3 regulations that allow jogging in a proper social distancing form.

“We call on all South Africans to take to main roads and police stations across the country and take a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, which is the amount of time the racist murderer Derek Chauvin placed his knee firmly on the throat of George Floyd leading to his death.

“It cannot be that no one in the African continent has come out to show support to the African Americans. Most of the world has made demonstrations including nations that are complicit in the continued underdevelopment of Africa such as France,” the party added.

The red berets further said Africa needed to take a stand and defend Africans in the diaspora who face violence that dates back to slavery when they were stolen from the continent and sold across the Atlantic.

“Let us make our contribution in accordance with social distancing rules. South Africans must come out and take a knee wherever they are, at 9 in the morning, 8 June 2020 for 8min and 46 seconds,” the party said.

The EFF added that the demonstrations would take place in front of the American Embassy in Pretoria led by the party’s commander-in-chief, Julius Malema, and in front of the US Consulate General in Sandton led by their deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, and in Cape Town led by the national chairperson, Veronica Mente.

“Let us take a stand for justice for the loss of black life at the hands of an anti-black society,” it said.

