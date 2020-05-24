Speedster arrested for clocking 213km/h in Gauteng, driver reportedly a prominent footballer

A 32-year-old man, reported to be a well-known football player, has been arrested for clocking 213km/h in Gauteng, police said on Sunday.

“A 32-year-old male driver was arrested this morning for speeding in a white Audi A6 TDI at 213 km/h on a prescribed maximum limit of 120km/h zone on the N1 freeway. He is detained at the Sandton Police Station and expected to appear in court soon to face reckless speeding charges,” the Gauteng community safety department said on its Twitter page on Sunday.

SowetanLive reported traffic police spokesperson Obed Sibasa as saying the unnamed footballer had explained that he was rushing home to fetch a friend.

He said more than 11 speedsters were arrested since Friday, and added that the attitude and behaviour of drivers were a challenge for authorities during the national lockdown.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.