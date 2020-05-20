Dalindyebo meets with AbaThembu elders in effort to push Azenathi out

King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo is reportedly set to turn to the courts in an effort to force acting AbaThembu King Azenathi Dalindyebo to undergo a DNA test.

A previous statement issued by Buyelekhaya’s office alluded to the fact that the test had already been done and had proved that Azenathi is supposedly not Buyelekhaya’s biological son. However, it has since been confirmed that this never happened.

Buyelekhaya met with leaders of the AbaThembu clan on Monday to present them with a set of ultimatums. According to eNCA, Buyelekhaya demanded that Azenathi must resign with immediate effect and vacate the royal house by Wednesday.

He also indicated that he plans to do a ceremony to officially disown him as his son.

AbaThembu Chief Dumisani Mgudlwa says that there is no such ceremony, however.

Speaking to eNCA, the chief, who refers to Buyelekhaya and Azenathi as Zwelibanzi and Zanelizwe respectively, said that Buyelekhaya had not mentioned his desire to perform a DNA test to the elders.

“You cannot do the cleansing disowning your son. You do that ceremony if it’s your son, if it’s not your son, you cannot do that one.

“…And deep down to his heart, he knows very well that Zanelizwe is his son.”

According to Mgudlwa, under the current conditions of his release, Buyelekhaya cannot legally assume the position of King.

This is because he was out on parole as per a presidential remission which is not the same as a pardon.

“That one is going to need we as the royal council, also the government, that is the legal division from the department of traditional affairs, and the department of the premier to give a clarification on this matter.”

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

