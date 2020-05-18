General 18.5.2020 04:59 pm

NW premier lodges formal complaint after ‘scandalous’ article in Sunday Sun

Citizen reporter
North West premier Job Mokgoro. FILE PHOTO: African News Agency (ANA)

The headline read, ‘PREMIER IN SEX DRAMA! Mokgoro said to be fuming’. The article alleges Mokgoro’s wife Tebogo Mathibed had an affair with one of the premier’s closest advisers. 

North West Premier Tebogo Job Mokgoro formally lodged a written complaint with the Sunday Sun internal ombudsman, Johan Vos, after the newspaper released a lead article that alleged that the premier had involved himself in scandalous sexual activity.

The headline read, “PREMIER IN SEX DRAMA! Mokgoro said to be fuming.” The article alleges Mokgoro’s wife Tebogo Mathibed had an affair with one of the premier’s closest advisers.

Spokesperson for the premier Vuyisile Ngesi said in a statement: “Premier Mokgoro is of the view that the article was published with malicious intent bordering on character assassination and by virtue of the misleading headline, it implied moral ineptitude and character flaw in the person of the premier as well as the office he holds.”

Ngesi said if the premier does not receive a favourable outcome from the publication’s internal ombudsman, “He will then exercise the option to approach the Press Council Ombudsman to lodge a complaint on the same matter.”

“Premier Mokgoro, and the office of the premier, fully support press freedom and all media activities in a democratic dispensation. However, his main objection is on the attack on personal dignity.”

Ngesi said they will only respond to any media enquires of the matter after a ruling has been issued.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

