Lesotho’s embattled Prime Minister Thomas Thabane said Monday he is stepping down, ending months of political uncertainty gripping the tiny kingdom since he was accused of having a role in his ex-wife’s murder.

“I decided to personally come and inform you that I am stepping down as prime minister of Lesotho,” he told supporters in his Abia home constituency.

He did not say when exactly he will officially quit.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.