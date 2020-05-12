General 12.5.2020 02:14 pm

Police issue urgent alert after seven lions ‘escape’ game farm outside Louis Trichardt

Citizen reporter
Police issue urgent alert after seven lions ‘escape’ game farm outside Louis Trichardt

Photo for illustrative purposes only.

The police say the lions were allegedly spotted by community members roaming the area opposite Speaker Park Phase 1 and 2 in the Alldays area.

The police in Alldays outside Louis Trichardt, Limpopo, have issued an “urgent alert” after seven lions were reported to have escaped from a game farm in the area.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said: “The police are cautioning community members around Alldays and adjacent farms to be extra careful as seven lions, five lions and two lionesses, have reportedly escaped from their cage in the local Ingogo Safaris, possibly last night (Monday).

“The lions were allegedly spotted by community members roaming the area opposite Speaker Park Phase 1 and 2 in Alldays policing area, early this morning at around 7am.

“The farm owner and the police have already summoned officials from LEDET and are currently on the way to the area.

“It is not clear at this stage how the lions managed to escape,” Mojapelo said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Teen arrested for allegedly killing and setting his father alight 11.5.2020
Police launch manhunt after post office in Limpopo is robbed 6.5.2020
Two suspects arrested in Limpopo for allegedly dealing in dagga 2.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Tourism industry hits rock bottom due to virus fallout

General Limpopo residents still share water with dogs, monkeys, cattle

Covid-19 Turnaround time for virus tests must be sped up – experts

Covid-19 Western Cape announces new strategy to deal with virus outbreaks

Society Elderly brave long lines to register for Sassa grants, most of them in vain


today in print

Read Today's edition