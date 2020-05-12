Police issue urgent alert after seven lions ‘escape’ game farm outside Louis Trichardt

The police in Alldays outside Louis Trichardt, Limpopo, have issued an “urgent alert” after seven lions were reported to have escaped from a game farm in the area.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said: “The police are cautioning community members around Alldays and adjacent farms to be extra careful as seven lions, five lions and two lionesses, have reportedly escaped from their cage in the local Ingogo Safaris, possibly last night (Monday).

“The lions were allegedly spotted by community members roaming the area opposite Speaker Park Phase 1 and 2 in Alldays policing area, early this morning at around 7am.

“The farm owner and the police have already summoned officials from LEDET and are currently on the way to the area.

“It is not clear at this stage how the lions managed to escape,” Mojapelo said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.