11.5.2020

Somizi offers to pay for coffin for Bobo’s ‘funeral’

Citizen Reporter
Somizi Mhlongo. Picture Instagram

Human remains were found in the Wewe river in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday and the body is feared to be of missing teenager Nduduzo Andile Mbuthu, nicknamed, Bobo. 

The kidnapping and assault of a Tongaat teenager, Nduduzo Andile Mbuthu, allegedly beaten for stealing alcohol at a local drinking place, has received nationwide attention.

TV and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo has been touched by this story, like many others, after a video went viral showing the alleged beating of Mbuthu, a Grade 12 learner covered in blood.

Human remains were found in the Wewe river in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday. The body is feared to be of the missing teenager who also goes by the name Bobo.

Mhlongo said he had spoken to Bobo’s mother: “She is waiting for the results from the lab to say for sure that the burnt and mutilated body is her son, then they can decide when the burial will be.”

Also offering financial details for the public to assist the family during this difficult time, Mhlongo said he would cover for the coffin.

Some Twitter users wondered why there was a preparation of a funeral if they were still waiting for lab results.

Others commended Mhlongo for his financial assistance to the family.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

