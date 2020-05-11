Somizi offers to pay for coffin for Bobo’s ‘funeral’

The kidnapping and assault of a Tongaat teenager, Nduduzo Andile Mbuthu, allegedly beaten for stealing alcohol at a local drinking place, has received nationwide attention.

TV and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo has been touched by this story, like many others, after a video went viral showing the alleged beating of Mbuthu, a Grade 12 learner covered in blood.

Human remains were found in the Wewe river in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday. The body is feared to be of the missing teenager who also goes by the name Bobo.

Mhlongo said he had spoken to Bobo’s mother: “She is waiting for the results from the lab to say for sure that the burnt and mutilated body is her son, then they can decide when the burial will be.”

Just spoke to Bobo's mom…..she is waiting for the results from the lab to say for sure that the burnt and mutilated body is her son then they can decide when the burial will be….in the meantime pls assist with whatever amount PG Mbuthu 1171334115 Capitec I'll cover coffin — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) May 10, 2020

Also offering financial details for the public to assist the family during this difficult time, Mhlongo said he would cover for the coffin.

Some Twitter users wondered why there was a preparation of a funeral if they were still waiting for lab results.

I'm confused ,who said bobo has died ,if the body is taken to the lab for testing, so that means the body might be his and might be not, why are y'all already concluding its bobo and he died where as its not known yet — Peniel.M (@PenielMoshoesh1) May 10, 2020

If she's waiting for results then why are you preparing for a funeral without valid info???? — Athi Mpela (@Mpela_sa) May 10, 2020

Others commended Mhlongo for his financial assistance to the family.

IL deposit my last R500 ???? helping each other is what this Country needs. Thanks somizi you have a good♥️ that's why God always bless you???? — TUMO LITALI???????? (@TUMOPHONIK) May 10, 2020

God bless you somizi???????? SA let act — Thuthuka Mthembu (@ItThuthukaM) May 10, 2020

If there is one thing they cant take away from you is your good heart. God bless you Soms — Benigna (@makaSneza) May 10, 2020

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

