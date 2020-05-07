General 7.5.2020 01:25 pm

Your grace period to travel between provinces ends today

Citizen reporter
Image for illustrative purposes only. N1 highway file image.

The window of opportunity for people to return to provinces was allowed to gradually resume economic activities.

Interprovincial travel was allowed from the start of level 4 lockdown from 1 May to 7 May, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has called on travellers to exercise caution on the last day.

Mbalula said: “The once-off of movement of persons who were not at their places of residence or work when the lockdown commenced, will end at 11.59pm tonight.”

The minister has urged motorists and commuters using public transport to not leave their trips to the last minute.

Mbalula said: “Law enforcement officials will be out and about, ensuring road safety and compliance to lockdown rules and regulations.”

“We urge road users to travel with care, sanitise their vehicles, wear face masks, do not exceed the required carrying capacity, and drive safely. Road safety remains paramount, even in times of Covid-19.”

