General 7.5.2020 12:59 pm

19,000 vehicles stopped in Mpumalanga in May as interprovincial rush increases

News24 Wire
19,000 vehicles stopped in Mpumalanga in May as interprovincial rush increases

Picture for illustration. A roadblock along the N1 highway between Free State and Gauteng. Picture: Gallo Images

More than 450 of these vehicles were issued with notices to discontinue and 24 vehicles were discontinued owing to defects.

While Mpumalanga law enforcement officials have stopped more than 19,000 vehicles travelling between provinces since 1 May, traffic volumes are expected to increase on Thursday as most people are expected to attempt to rush to other provinces.

According to the Mpumalanga department of community safety, security and liaison, provincial traffic law enforcement officers, working with the police and members of the SANDF, stopped 19,207 vehicles between 1 and 5 May.

More than 450 of these vehicles were issued with notices to discontinue and 24 vehicles were discontinued owing to defects.

The period in which the movement of people between the provinces is allowed will end on Thursday, just before midnight. The arrangement was meant to allow people locked in provinces other than those they live in or work in, to return to their respective destinations.

“In line with the declaration by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Ms Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, the movement by people to other provinces was then permitted from 1 to 7 May,” said department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi.

“This means that from 8 May, interprovincial movement will be prohibited. This arrangement, along with easing of the lockdown to Level 4 and the returning of most people to work this week, [led to] increased traffic volumes on most roads in the province.”

Although there are about 14 law enforcement operations across the province, Mpumalanga MEC for community safety, security and liaison, Gabisile Tshabalala, has called on those who will be travelling to do so safely.

She reiterated a call to motorists to obey the rules and to abide by the provisions of the lockdown.

She also reminded those who wanted to travel to be aware that once they were in other provinces after 7 May, they would not be allowed to move across provinces again.

Tshabalala also appealed to taxi operators to ensure that passengers were not allowed in their vehicles without face masks.

“Government is working around the clock to curb the spread of Covid-19 and, in order for us to win, everyone must respect measures put in place to eradicate the pandemic. Therefore, those who disobey the law should face the consequences of their behaviour,” said Tshabalala.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
SAB could dump 400 million bottles of ‘dumpy’ beer due to lockdown 7.5.2020
13 million litres of alcohol confiscated in Limpopo since start of lockdown 7.5.2020
Four arrested for allegedly selling alcohol during lockdown 7.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Load Shedding De Ruyter says less likelihood of load shedding this winter

Crime Woman arrested after being caught on camera in k-word rant following car crash

Business News How was R5.5bn spent by SAA BRPs? Gordhan wants answers

Courts Court orders people quarantined at ‘appalling’ Groblersdal facility can leave

Covid-19 ‘We are not your children. We are your citizens’ – another lawyer writes to Ramaphosa


today in print

Read Today's edition