Guards protest leads to escape of 37 undocumented migrants

Guards employed by a private security company stationed at Lindela Repatriation Centre, Krugersdorp, left their posts in protest on Sunday, leading to the escape of 37 undocumented migrants.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motosoaledi confirmed that the escapees were awaiting deportation, as reported by EWN

The guards were protesting their working conditions with the company that employed them.

Speaking to the SABC, Motsoaledi said the department did not hire any guards, the guards illegally left their posts, and that three hours later the deportees escaped.

VIDEO | Dr Aaron Motsoaledi responds to the report of 37 deportees escaping from the Lindela Repatriation Centre and the discontent between employees and managers of the centre. Full video – https://t.co/Q77QWr2sZh pic.twitter.com/sMjAnv5Xkl — SABC News (@SABCNews) May 6, 2020

“I will deal with their company. When their company deals with them, they mustn’t come to me, I didn’t hire anyone of them… we will deal with the company,” said Motsoaledi.

