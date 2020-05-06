General 6.5.2020 01:21 pm

Guards protest leads to escape of 37 undocumented migrants

24 September 2005. Krugersdorp, Gauteng, South Africa. Hundreds of immigrant men on the other side of the Repatriation Tunnel at the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp. Picture: Gallo Images

The guards were protesting their working conditions with the company that employed them.

Guards employed by a private security company stationed at Lindela Repatriation Centre, Krugersdorp, left their posts in protest on Sunday, leading to the escape of 37 undocumented migrants.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motosoaledi confirmed that the escapees were awaiting deportation, as reported by EWN

Speaking to the SABC, Motsoaledi said the department did not hire any guards, the guards illegally left their posts, and that three hours later the deportees escaped.

“I will deal with their company. When their company deals with them, they mustn’t come to me, I didn’t hire anyone of them… we will deal with the company,” said Motsoaledi.

