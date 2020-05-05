General 5.5.2020 01:25 pm

Repatriated South Africans stranded for hours at airport is not our fault – De Lille

Citizen reporter
Repatriated South Africans stranded for hours at airport is not our fault – De Lille

Patricia de Lille. Picture: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach

The minister said the health department did not give them enough time to prepare quarantine accommodation.

Nearly 200 South Africans repatriated from the United States were left stranded for three hours at OR Tambo International airport on Monday and Public Enterprise Minister Patricia De Lille has blamed the health department for this blunder.

Speaking to EWN, De Lille said the health department did not give them enough time to prepare quarantine accommodation.

She explained that she was only informed seven hours before the group’s arrival at the airport, they needed at least 72 hours to ensure all procurement procedures were properly followed before people could be accommodated at quarantine sites.

“I have now called for a meeting with the minister of health. In fact, I sent him a letter late last night to say, ‘this is unbecoming, you cannot expect us to break the law by phoning us at 10 in the morning or sending an email to say over 300 people have arrived’,” said De Lille.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
India embarks on coronavirus repatriation involving millions of citizens 5.5.2020
Auditor-general to investigate Beitbridge fence – De Lille 4.5.2020
Stranded dad pleads for help to return to SA after son’s death 21.4.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News WATCH: 2.4m black mamba found in truck engine

Society ‘Staying here is hard, maybe it’s better to go home,’ says a migrant in SA

Parliament Auditor-general to investigate Beitbridge fence – De Lille

Infection Updates Overall Covid-19 tally moves to 7,220 cases, 2,746 recoveries

Government Food parcel permits doom thousands to hunger


today in print

Read Today's edition