KZN cops investigate after nurse found dead in hospital toilet

KwaZulu-Natal police have launched an investigation after a nurse was found dead inside a toilet at Addington Hospital in Durban.

According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, the healthcare worker, who had reportedly tested negative for Covid-19, was found dead in the restroom last Thursday.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated,” Gwala said.

Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) provincial secretary Mandla Shabangu said the union was aware of the death of the 33-year-old and would wait on the investigation to unfold.

“We are aware of the person who passed away. For now, we have given the family space to grieve and for investigations to be conducted by those who are responsible,” Shabangu said.

