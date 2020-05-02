Covid-19 2.5.2020 11:29 am

Kenny Kunene and Andrew Panayiotou partner up to feed poor families

Citizen reporter
Kenny Kunene and Andrew Panayiotou pictured with the food parcels they donated to the elderly and poor this week. Picture: Supplied

In a statement this week the Kenny Kunene Foundation said it had partnered with Boulevard Cellars in Rivonia to distribute hundreds of food parcels to poor elderly residents of Pennyville and New Canada informal settlement south of Joburg.

One of the recipients was Cynthia Nontangane (56) from New Canada informal settlement, the foundation said.

Nontangane, who is unemployed, takes care of her late sister’s five kids aged between eight and 12, the youngest of whom has spinal cord problems.

Cynthia Nontangane (left) and her kids pictured outside her shack in New Canada informal settlement with Andrew Panayiotou and Kenny Kunene. Picture: Supplied

Nontangane said all five kids did not have birth certificates as their mother died without registering them with department of home affairs.

“I went to Home Affairs to get them birth certificates but they wanted R3,500 for blood tests of me and the children. I do not have that kind of money. I’m unemployed. I rely on my two sons who don’t even have full-time jobs themselves.”

Kunene and Andrew Panayiotou from Boulevard Cellars donated R2,000 each to Nontangane.

Metro police officers also donated some cash to the family, which in addition received four food parcels.

Panayiotou said: “During terrible times like these, we are all called upon to stretch out our hands and be a blessing to the less fortunate. I was filled with tears to witness the grinding poverty under which these people live.”

Kunene said: “This is part of my social responsibility programmes. I wish to thank Boulevard Cellars for extending its hand at time when the country’s poorest of the poor need us most. We call upon business people and ordinary citizens who can afford to help in any way so that our people don’t die of starvation.”

