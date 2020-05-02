General 2.5.2020 08:27 am

eThekwini shuts down its promenade

Citizen reporter
Part of the new Durban Point promenade. Future plans include a 'Durban Eye’ Ferris wheel, a mall adjacent to uShaka Marine World, and further mixed-use development. Image: Supplied

Residents are still allowed to get their exercise in accordance with the regulations, just not at the promenade.

Following an outcry over images of hundreds of people exercising in close proximity to each other at Cape Town’s promenade, has decided to take extreme caution in compliance with the National Disaster Act and shut down the city’s promenade.

According to a statement issued by the municipality, the safety of the residents comes first.

“While the municipality recognises that level 4 allows some activities such as jogging and cycling with a 5km radius from your home, however at this stage, such activities are prohibited within the city’s promenade.”

“We are not going to take chances, Everyone needs to be mindful of the fact that the city is the epicentre of this pandemic.”

The city will reportedly embark on a deep-cleaning and sanitisation operation of the entire area before the public get the green light to use it.

“We are appealing to our residents to bear with us and we apologise for the inconvenience.”

