R5K reward for information on DJ who accused Mboro of flirting with church member

Incredible Happenings Ministry church leader Paseka ‘Mboro’ Motsoeneng was left fuming after being accused of flirting with church member Zanele Ndlazi.

This after complimenting a woman’s body live on Facebook.

“Look at the dress you’re wearing. You’re able to see the shape. I just want them to see how she looks. She was straight like me. Now there’s a wave at the back,” he said as the camera focussed on the woman’s back.

Mboro has since been accused of flirting with the woman.

“This Weekend False Prophet Mboro had a Live stream on Facebook and the live stream took a dark turn when prophet Mboro comment on woman’s body, the popular prophet of Incredible Happenings ministry aka prophet Mboro, real name Paseka, started complimenting a woman about how her body look nice live on air. The prophet sounded like an R&B artist worldly song in the name of a so called testimony, Mboro tells the lady her back looks nice.

“This man doesn’t even try to have a character, not only to people outside but also his church members,” said a radio DJ in a YouTube video titled Prophet Mboro flirting Easter 2020 video goes wrong.

Ndlazi, accompanied by Mboro, opened cases of crimen injuria, spreading fake news, and defamation of character against the DJ.

The pastor had earlier offered a R1,000 reward for anyone who had information on the DJ’s whereabouts.

“We are looking closely to this case because this is the biggest case ever in the time of #90DaysTurn AroundJounery

“It is an insult to the church and to all the work Ntate Moporo has done for the Kingdom of God, It’s time for us to stand together and fight for our reputation as the body of Christ.

“There’s a R1000 reward for anyone who may know where this guy stays, where he hangs out or any relevant information so that we can hand that information to the police,” he said on Facebook. The reward was later raised to R5,000.

