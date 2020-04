Restrictions on neighbourhood watch patrols have resulted in farmers suffering an “enormous” loss to due to a rise in livestock theft and product looting, while restrictions on food sales are also hurting the sector. The farming community are concerned about a lack of safety and security on their farms since government announced that no community neighbourhood watch should patrol during the extended lockdown. Such patrols and organisations were a helpful addition to policing, particularly in rural areas where police force levels were not very high, according to Agri SA and agricultural union TLU SA. Farm watches have been in place...

Restrictions on neighbourhood watch patrols have resulted in farmers suffering an “enormous” loss to due to a rise in livestock theft and product looting, while restrictions on food sales are also hurting the sector.

The farming community are concerned about a lack of safety and security on their farms since government announced that no community neighbourhood watch should patrol during the extended lockdown. Such patrols and organisations were a helpful addition to policing, particularly in rural areas where police force levels were not very high, according to Agri SA and agricultural union TLU SA.

Farm watches have been in place since the late 1990s, deputy general manager of agricultural union TLU SA Chris van Zyl said.

“[Police Minister Bheki] Cele said they [farm watches] should be restricted to their own property, meaning the farmer can only patrol his own properties. It seems there has been a reduction in violent crimes, which we understood to be farm attacks, but theft of especially livestock and edible products like maize, potatoes, fruits and vegetables is on a serious increase,” he said.

Government had apparently ignored numerous requests to include farm watches as an essential service.

The two organisations had sent requests to the ministries of police, agriculture and cooperative governance and traditional affairs, including telephonic and written follow-ups.

But government was dragging their feet and seemed not prepared to engage with TLU SA and Agri SA to find solutions to combat crime in rural areas during the lockdown, they said in a joint statement.

“Farmers are fed up with the government’s total disregard for farmers and their needs,” said Tommie Esterhuyse, chair of Agri SA’s Centre of Excellence: Rural Safety.

The organisations say they have received reports across provinces that police were no longer involved in proactive policing.

“Incidents that are reported are not investigated and complainants in the agricultural sector must arrest suspects and bring them to the police, otherwise the police cannot open a case. The current situation in rural areas is totally unacceptable.

“It is interesting that the government approaches the farming community when it needs help with the distribution of fresh produce to needy communities, with producers and farm workers heeding the request and making generous contributions in this regard, yet the government ignores organised agriculture’s proposed amendments to the lockdown regulations in order to protect food production,” TLU SA and Agri SA said.

Economic slowdown threatens sector

The sector had also underestimated the share of food products consumed at restaurants and fast-food outlets, and the continuing lockdown restrictions could result in a drastic decrease in the sector’s GDP.

In an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus, government has banned the sale of prepared food with regulations shutting all restaurants, fast-food outlets and ready-made hot meals to avoid unnecessary people movement. This ban on the sale of prepared food has also affected the informal sector, said agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo.

The coronavirus pandemic came at a time where the agricultural GDP was in recovery mode and was expected to improve this year following a consecutive two-year dip.

But the sector was no longer at its optimal operations due to lockdown restrictions, Sihlobo said.

“We are not at our optimal [as] the restaurant market, where a large share of beef normally goes, is not operational. The hot food products have been disrupted and a number of informal traders who make food in informal settlements or by the roadside are not operational. While these markets may seem small, in aggregate they are an important player in the South African food system.”

“Had it not been for the coronavirus, we could have seen growth of at least 15% in agriculture GDP. But we think this year it might be far less. It might be 10% or slightly less because of the weak demand,” he said.

To open the market for food supply, regulations on the fast-food outlets should be slightly eased and restaurants should over time be permitted to only sell takeaways within health regulations to prevent spreading the coronavirus.

Sihlobo also suggests allowing farmers to have livestock auctions while following health regulations.

Other sub-sectors affected by the lockdown included the floriculture sector, wool and the wine industry, as their products were not regarded as essential goods.

The lockdown also saw the disruption of supply-chain of products. The portfolio committee on agriculture, land and rural development received a number of complaints from both commercial and small-scale farmers on issues affecting agricultural activities.

This includes the illegality of livestock auctions of less than 50 people, access to spares and equipment vital for farming, and farmers being turned back at borders with fresh produce due to issues of permits.

The committee’s chairperson Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela called on agriculture, land reform and rural development Minister Thoko Didiza to urgently intervene to stop the disruption of the agricultural value chain.

“We already have to contend with the effects of the pandemic and widespread hunger and poverty among our people, and it will be a total travesty if we have to add to that burden, that is, chronic food shortages and lack of food security,” said Mandela.

But despite the challenges, the agricultural sector was not as hard hit as other sectors of the economy, as most provided products were essential.

“Broadly speaking and looking at the entire agriculture sector, we are still at a privileged place compared to the other sectors of the economy. Although we are not at optimal level.”

– rorisangk@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.