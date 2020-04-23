Mokgoro distances himself from Bushiri after being seen handing out food parcels

North West Premier Job Mokgoro has distanced himself from the leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) Shepherd Bushiri after he was seen with the prophet handing out food parcels on Tuesday.

Along with mining company Sibanye-Stillwater, Mokgoro handed food parcels to the people in Rustenberg as relief during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking on Power 987, Mokgoro said he did not know that the prophet was also going to be present.

“I went to join the MEC. She was receiving food parcels from Sibanye and just when we are about to finish, there was another benefactor who was delivering food parcels and it turned out to be this gentleman.

“It was never part of my programme. As this benefactor (Bushiri) was handing out food parcels, there was little one could do, but just to receive and hand over the parcels, it was not something that was premeditated or planned from my office,” he said.

Bushiri shared a picture with the premier on his Instagram saying: “My wife and I were honoured to be joined by North West premier, senior ANC members and four MECs as we continued with our charity programmes in South Africa in the wake of the Covid-19”.

The prophet reportedly handed over 100 food parcels in the North West as his church had been distributing food parcels and donating money as relief in various provinces since March.

