More than 10,000 download Bushiri’s R80 online church app

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has been the talk of the social media streets again after he launched the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) online church services application on Sunday.

Bushiri said in a statement: “ECG Church Members and followers across the world become part of the church services through subscribing to Major 1 Connect, an application which helps them joining the video conferencing hosted by Prophet Bushiri in his studios in South Africa (sic).

“Through the video conferencing, those connected are able to interact with the prophet, just like a normal physical church gathering. They are able to talk with the prophet and, most important of it all, to pray with him as their number one prayer partner.

“The video conference is then broadcasted live on Prophetic Channel TV, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter handle of the church.”

The app has already been downloaded 10,000 times, though the church expects more than 25,000 to connect in the coming service.

Users will have to pay R79.99 for the Major 1 Connect Application, which can be found on AppStore and Google Store.