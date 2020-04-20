General 20.4.2020 07:32 am

Eastern Cape govt condemns burning of corpse in village

News24 Wire
The incident is allegedly linked to family feuds involving the deceased and his children.

The Eastern Cape government has condemned the burning of a corpse, allegedly by a group of people from Mgwali village.

The incident apparently happened during a funeral service at the village outside Stutterheim.

According to a statement by the province, a video circulating on social media platforms shows a group of people singing church songs, clapping and dancing next to the grave where the corpse was set alight.

“Eastern Cape government has established that this incident is allegedly linked to family feuds involving the deceased and his children,” it said.

It added that it welcomed the swift arrests by the police of those involved.

“The Eastern Cape government wants to encourage the people of our province to refrain from doing things that are illegal, because the burning of a corpse is not cremation. It is a crime. There are laws regulating cremation of people in our country.”

